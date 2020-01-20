sag-awards-2020:-brad-pitt-and-jennifer-aniston-hold-hands-as-they’re-pictured-together-for-first-time-in-years

The moment we’ve all been waiting for finally happened tonight as Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The formerly married couple, who divorced in 2005, were pictured together for the first time in years at the SAG Awards 2020 on Sunday night (19 January) and Hollywood is definitely imploding.

It all happened backstage after Jennifer, 50, had accepted her award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in The Morning Show.

Brad, 56, was also mingling in the winners’ room after scooping outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for playing Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

And then they bumped into each other giving us all the photo opportunity we’ve dreamed about since their devastating split 15 years ago.

The pair seemed thrilled to see each other and briefly had a chat before Jennifer walked off to continue her evening, but not before embracing hands with Brad who watched after her.

That hand-hold though!

Moments before, Brad was caught stopping to watch Jennifer accept her award on a big screen backstage and couldn’t have looked prouder.

The Friends actress was completely stunned by the announcement and exclaimed ‘what!’ after gracing the stage to accept her gong.

But her former husband Brad, 56, wasn’t in the audience when Jen collected her award as he had just won outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

According to an ET Canada reporter, Brad said ‘oh wow’ after realising Jen had scooped the award.

And he was pretty engrossed in her speech as he didn’t take his eyes off the screen.

#BradPitt says “oh wow” and watches Jennifer Anniston’s #SAGAwards speech backstage pic.twitter.com/Ng8WMnIwuJ — Rachel West (@rachel_is_here) January 20, 2020

Cute!

Not long before, Jen was also seen supporting her ex as he delivered a hilarious speech in which he joked about his dating life.

After accepting her award, the Morning Show star said: ‘This is so unbelievable, what a room. I was thinking back to when I was a little girl and I didn’t have a VCR and I would tape Happy Days and listen and think I’m gonna get out of my house and do that one day.

‘You have to start somewhere, I’m so grateful.’

Musing on her role as Alex Levy, Jen continued: ‘Boy, did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and histories and really be able to breathe life into it.

‘Who knew that emotional breakdowns felt so good. Literally 20 years of therapy covered in.’

She then sweetly closed her speech by giving a special shout-out to her longtime friend and Murder House co-star Adam Sandler, saying: ‘Your magic is real buddy, I love you.’

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 airs tonight on TNT/TBS in the US.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: SAG Awards 2020: Brad Pitt jokes about Tinder profile as Jennifer Aniston looks on and claps during hilarious speech

MORE: SAG Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lopez lead red carpet looks





