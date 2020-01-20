sag-awards-2020:-brad-pitt-adorably-stops-to-watch-jennifer-aniston’s-speech-and-gasps:-‘oh-wow’

Brad Pitt proved to be the most supportive ex-husband as he stopped to watch Jennifer Aniston accept her award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and he couldn’t have looked prouder.

Jennifer, 50, won the outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in Apple TV ’s The Morning Show.

The Friends star was completely stunned by the announcement and exclaimed ‘what!’ after gracing the stage to accept her gong on Sunday (19 January).

But her former husband Brad, 56, wasn’t in the audience when Jen collected her award as he had just won outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

In footage shared by an ET Canada reporter, Brad is seen in a backstage room and standing right in front of a large screen as Jennifer delivers an emotional speech.

According to the reporter, he said ‘oh wow’ after realising Jen had scooped the award.

And he was pretty engrossed in her speech as he didn’t take his eyes off the screen.

#BradPitt says “oh wow” and watches Jennifer Anniston’s #SAGAwards speech backstage pic.twitter.com/Ng8WMnIwuJ — Rachel West (@rachel_is_here) January 20, 2020

Cute!

Not long before, Jen was also seen supporting her ex as he delivered a hilarious speech in which he joked about his dating life.

After accepting her award, the Morning Show star said: ‘This is so unbelievable, what a room. I was thinking back to when I was a little girl and I didn’t have a VCR and I would tape Happy Days and listen and think I’m gonna get out of my house and do that one day.

‘You have to start somewhere, I’m so grateful.’

Musing on her role as Alex Levy, Jen continued: ‘Boy, did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and histories and really be able to breathe life into it.

‘Who knew that emotional breakdowns felt so good. Literally 20 years of therapy covered in.’

She then sweetly closed her speech by giving a special shout-out to her longtime friend and Murder House co-star Adam Sandler, saying: ‘Your magic is real buddy, I love you.’

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 airs tonight on TNT/TBS in the US.





