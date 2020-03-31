sag-aftra-alerts-members-to-covid-19-casting-scam-seeking-nude-videos

A COVID-19 casting scam has been trolling actors for nude audition videos and their passport information for a fake fashion show in Paris.

“We find it appalling that someone would use this global crisis to take advantage of our members and those who aspire to work under our contracts,” SAG-AFTRA said Tuesday. “It is even more troubling that someone would do so in order to obtain personally identifiable information and nude videos that can be used for nefarious and salacious purposes.”

The union told its members that they “should always exercise caution when submitting personally identifiable information and audition tapes,” noting that “no SAG-AFTRA franchised agent is authorized to solicit materials of a sexual nature from any current or future member; it is a violation of SAG-AFTRA agency regulations to do so.

“To the best of our knowledge, no union franchised agent is associated with this nefarious scheme, but we urge members to report any concerns they may have about their agents as it relates to this, or any other, issue…It is even more critical now, when individuals with ill intent may seek to take advantage of the current production shutdown and everyone’s desire to return to work.”