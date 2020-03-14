Shah Rukh Khan attended the IPL governing council meeting. © BCCI

Shah Rukh Khan, who is the co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), tweeted after the IPL governing council meeting on Saturday, saying that it was to reiterate that the safety of all those concerned was the biggest priority for all stakeholders. “Wonderful to meet all the Franchise owners ‘off the field’ so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel…safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in,” the iconic actor tweeted. The meeting took place a day after the BCCI decided to postpone the start of IPL 2020 to April 15 from March 29 amid the coronavirus pandemic.”All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed,” he added in his tweet.

1/2 Wonderful to meet all the Franchise owners ‘off the field’ so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel…safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed..

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 14, 2020″Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on,” he wrote in a second tweet.”BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1,” he wrote.

2/2. Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly..@SGanguly99 @JayShah #BPatel

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 14, 2020″Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly,” he signed off, with some of his typical wit.With speculation about the IPL growing, the BCCI on Friday announced their decision to postpone the tournament by a little over two weeks.”First priority is safety, so we postponed the games,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said after the decision was announced.The coronavirus disease has claimed the lives of over 5000 people across the globe, with two deaths reported in India so far.

Highlights

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted after the IPL governing council meeting

The meeting was held a day after the BCCI postponed the start of IPL 2020

The tournament will now begin on April 15 instead of March 29

Related Articles