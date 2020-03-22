Safaree Shows Fans His Equipment For A Quest To The Pharmacy – Check Out The Video

Safaree is taking the coronavirus pandemic more and more seriously with each passing day. If in the beginning, he was joking about the whole thing, now, he shows his fans how he’s going to the pharmacy to get his wife, Erica Mena a nail kit.

Check out the video that he shared on his social media account.

A lot of haters made fun of him, but diehard fans appreciated the fact that he’s taking so much precaution.

Someone said: ‘I understand though. He got a brand new baby, gotta be super careful,’ and another follower posted this: ‘I can only imagine how anxious the moms currently giving birth must be feeling.’

One commenter wrote: ‘I love them together.. remember when everybody thought they love was fake for a check ?? 😂😂’ and someone else said: ‘..a nail kit is not a necessity and I wouldn’t send someone I love outside for that … not in this time.’

One other person said: ‘It’s Safaree & Erica Mena … who else would clout chase the situation besides them? 🤷🏻‍♂️’ and someone else posted: ‘I don’t think people know how ridiculous they looking going outside like this.’

Safaree also shared a video in which he’s out with his baby girl: ‘Me & Blanket practicing social distancing out for a walk today 💎❄️ Song “Buss ah blank””

A commenter posted this: ‘The way he looks for attention is so annoying. This video is so forced!’ and a fan said: ‘Letsgochamp !!!!!! Fatherhood!!!! The best ever !!!! Congrats lil bro love yah king and stay safe outcheah.’

One other follower said: ‘Look at u all blessed with a wife and a baby. You Definitely living your best life stay blessed.’

Someone else posted this: ‘I wonder what the neighbors are thinking watching you dancing outside lmaooo.’

A few days ago, Safaree was telling people that the world needs to slow down a bit.



