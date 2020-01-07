sadness-as-belfast’s-craftworld-closes-after-34-years







The Craftworld shop which has announced its closure Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI

Craftworld – one of Belfast city centre’s best-known retailers for decades – has announced it will be closing.

The craft and hobby retailer made the shock announcement on its Facebook page yesterday, citing online competition and the impact of the 2018 Primark fire as major factors.

Known as a treasure trove for local artists, hobbyists and more, the family business was first established in 1976 and originally traded on Queen Street as a department in Leisureworld, once Northern Ireland’s best-known toy shop.

The closing down statement read: “It is with deep regret and sadness that Craftworld will be closing its doors after over 30 years in business.

“This has been a very hard decision to make but due to the downturn in retail sales, online giants, the Primark fire, bus lanes and limited parking we can no longer stay in business.

“We would like to thank all our regular customers for their support over the years and will miss you all.”

The business will continue to trade as it sells its remaining stock.