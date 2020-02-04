Sadiq Khan warns prisons are 'warehouses' for radicalisation after Streatham terror attack

The Mayor of London has warned that prisons are “warehouses” for radicalisation where offenders are learning from a “university of crime” rather than being rehabilitated.

It comes after police shot dead a man after three people were injured during a knife attack in Streatham, south London, on Sunday.

Sadiq Khan called on the Government to give jails resources and support to “properly punish and reform” those convicted of a serious offence.

He also urged for judges to be handed the power to pass sentences which would keep dangerous terrorists behind bars.

Police are confident the suspect was Sudesh Amman, who was jailed in 2018 for “Islamist-related terrorism offences” but released half way through serving his three-year sentence.

At present most offenders handed an immediate jail term are typically released halfway through their sentence on licence under rules introduced in 2005.

Mr Khan said ministers and officials needed to “recognise” assurances must be sought that criminals no longer pose a risk to the public when they are released from jail.

Recalling the terror attack last month by two inmates wearing fake suicide belts at maximum security jail HMP Whitemoor, Mr Khan said: “Prisons are warehouses where people are radicalised more or learn more things from a university of crime rather than being rehabilitated and punished.”

His comments came as Streatham attacker Amman’s mother Haleema Faraz Khan claimed he was radicalised while in a high-security jail and by viewing extremist material online.

Mr Khan said he was “angry” that there had been two attacks in London by convicted terrorists, adding: “I’m concerned whether the Government understands what needs to happen for us to be safe.”

Referring to Amman, he said: “The reality is this was a man convicted of a terror-related offence, this was a man released very recently on January 23 who police and the authorities knew was a potential danger.

“And my concern is this was an attack that was both predictable and preventable.”

As of the end of September, there were 224 terrorists behind bars in Great Britain with most thought to be holding Islamist-extremist views.

The “vast majority”, 77 per cent (173), were branded as holding Islamist-extremist views, according to Home Office data.

A further 17 per cent were categorised as holding far right-wing ideologies.

It is not known how many have been released in the last six months or how many are due to be released imminently.

There have been long-held concerns about inmates harbouring or spreading extremist tendencies behind bars.

It prompted a government taskforce to be set up in 2017 to fight the “poisonous and repugnant” radicalisation that ministers warned was taking place in prisons.

The counter-extremism unit intended to regularly consult with some 100 academic and government experts to tackle the problem.

Tactics included training for prison governors and staff, efforts to root out and remove any extremist literature found and separating the most dangerous extremists from other inmates.

The MoJ insists there is no evidence of large-scale radicalisation in prisons but there were considerable risks behind bars where terrorists and vulnerable people mix.

In the wake of the London Bridge terror attack in November the Government said it launched an urgent review of currently serving prisoners at risk of radicalisation as well as convicted offenders who have since been released from jail.

Police, security services and probation teams started examining the files of around 200 known extremists, including inmates approaching release.

Since the September 11 2001 terror attack, 3,769 people were arrested for terrorist-related activity and 525 were convicted under terror laws, according to the latest figures. Sentences are typically less than four years.