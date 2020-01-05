sadio-mane’s-brilliant-reaction-to-curtis-jones’-wonder-goal-for-liverpool-against-everton

Anfield erupted as Curtis Jones scored one of the great Merseyside derby goals on Sunday afternoon – and one fan inside the ground managed to capture Sadio Mane’s brilliant reaction to the strike.

The match looked to be heading for a goalless draw until Jones, playing just his sixth match for Liverpool, beat Jordan Pickford with an outstanding curled effort from just outside the box in the 71st minute.

Jurgen Klopp’s men managed to keep hold of their one-goal lead to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round. The Reds will discover their opponents when the draw takes place on Monday night.

Jones earned special praise from Klopp after the final whistle and Mane’s priceless reaction to the goal showed just what it meant to Liverpool’s players.

Klopp decided to hand Mane a well-deserved rest for the match, but the Senegal forward couldn’t help sprinting down the touchline as Jones’ strike hit the back of the net.

Look at him go!

Sadio Mane’s reaction to Curtis Jones’ wonder goal 😂 pic.twitter.com/WS5CGmWb0A — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) January 5, 2020

Klopp showered Jones with praise after the final whistle and also hailed Adam Lallana and Joe Gomez’s impressive performances.

‘They played brave football. Unbelievable individual performances from the kids and the adults as well,’ the German said.

‘Adam Lallana – what a game, unbelievable. Joe Gomez – organising the whole defence for maybe the first time in his life.

‘Sensational game and a sensational goal from a Scouser – who could ask for more? You cannot perform like the boys performed if you think you should not perform in that team.

‘They all think like that. I am so happy they all showed up tonight. The only thing I didn’t want was a draw. We had to take some risks and it paid off.’

On his wonder goal, Jones said: ‘The ball came to me and I only had one thing in mind – to shoot.

‘Luckily enough it led to the match-winner and a great goal.

‘It’s massive for me and the rest of the young boys. At times it’s frustrating thinking you might get a chance but then having to sit on the bench and watch.

‘We proved that we’re learning every day and trying to push for a place in the team.’

MORE: Chelsea respond to Newcastle United’s January approach for striker Olivier Giroud





