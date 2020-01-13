sacked-emmerdale-star-asan-n’jie-lands-new-role

Former Emmerdale star Asan N’Jie has announced a new role in an upcoming BBC One drama Bloodlands, his first TV role since being sacked from the his part as Ellis Champman in the ITV soap.

The young star shared the news with fans on Twitter, declaring that hs is ‘looking forward to the next project #Bloodlands #bbc.’ Written by Chris Brandon and produced by Line of Duty’s Jed Mercurio, Bloodlands is currently shooting in Northern Ireland and focuses on James Nesbitt’s police detective, Tom Brannick.

Asan was axed from Emmerdale after an aggressive altercation with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards, during which he threatened to stab the Warren Fox actor.

Following his dismissal, Asan issued an apology for his conduct, saying in a statement: ‘My behaviour at the TV Choice Awards was completely unacceptable and very much out of character.

‘I sincerely apologise to everybody who has been affected especially Jamie Lomas, the whole Emmerdale team, our audience, ITV, my family, and the organisers of the TV Choice Awards. I am devastated, and accept full responsibility for my actions and I am determined to learn from this.’

After the dust had settled, the actor recently tweeted: ‘All the people who’ve reached out and had my back you’ll never know how much I appreciate you. I’ve learned, I’ve grown and now I’m working harder than ever to finish what I started. Keep you’re circle tight and always fall forward! ‘The universe tends to unfold as it should. (sic)’

The plot outline for Bloodlands reads: ‘After discovering a potential suicide note in a car found at the bottom of a local loch, Brannick quickly connects it to an infamous cold case that holds considerable significance to him.



‘He then sets out on a dangerous hunt for a legendary assassin, which’ll no doubt pave the way for a high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse.’

