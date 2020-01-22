sabrina-and-harvey-back-together-again-as-melissa-joan-hart-hosts-epic-reunion

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

90s kids know that true love doesn’t get any purer than that of Sabrina Spellman and Harvey Kinkle.

(Harvey digs Sabrina 12.36, never forget.)

So anybody who watched Sabrina The Teenage Witch marathons on Nickelodeon religiously will surely sqeal over this reunion pic.

Melissa Joan Hart, aka Sabrina, reunited with two of her on-screen love interests and her alter ego’s college roommate for the ultimate magical meal, as she enjoyed a night out with Nate Richert (Harvey), David Lascher (Josh) and Elisa Donovan (Morgan).

Melissa, 43, shared the adorable picture to Instagram, which showed her beaming away in between Elisa, 48, and David, 47, while her true love Harvey – we mean Nate, 41, completed the group.

The actress wrote: ‘TV dinner!!’, adding the hashtags #catchingup, #harveylovessabrina, #joshlovesmorgan and #shakeyourwhammyfannyfunkysongfunkysong.

Side note – what a tune.

Melissa also posted an Instagram story, filming her friends walking and announcing it was a ‘Sabrina reunion’.

It seems that the actors had visited Melissa in Burbank, California, with Elisa dropping by the Warner Brothers Studios where her friend was directing an episode of The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon.

The foursome’s characters had some very tangled love lives – Sabrina dated Harvey in high school before later falling for Josh, while Josh also dated Morgan… and Morgan dated Harvey in college.

Yup, it’s confusing.

But it was Harvey and Sabrina who ended up together, with Sabrina’s high school sweetheart arriving at the chapel on her wedding day to Aaron (who literally nobody cared about) at 12.36pm – the time they first met – to steal her back.

As for Josh, he leaves for Prague to follow his dreams as a photographer when Sabrina sacrificed her love life to save her aunt Hilda, while Morgan moved in with Sabrina and Roxie (Soleil Moon Frye) after college.

Sabrina The Teenage Witch started back in 1996 and ran for seven seasons until 2003, with the show tracking the titular sorceress from discovering her powers on her 16th birthday through to her wedding day.

Melissa has stayed in acting, starring in the hit sitcom Melissa and Joey, while Elisa – also known for her role as Amber in Clueless – has starred in numerous TV films.

However, both Nate and David left acting after Sabrina – although David did star in an episode of Melissa and Joey in 2014.





