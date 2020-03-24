Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs: Maniesh Paul recreates Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra

The new season has the legends of Indian music – Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu as the judges and popular anchor, Maniesh Paul, as the host. This weekend, the audience will be in for a treat as Dharmendra would grace the stage.

In the show, Maniesh Paul recreated Jai Veeru ‘Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge’ bike scene from the movie Sholay with Dharmendra on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. As soon as the moment was over Maniesh went on his knees and said ‘ This is the dream of every actor, thanks for making it come true for me.”

Take a look at the pictures