Maniesh Paul is all set to try his hands at cooking. Will he do a good job? Check here.
Maniesh Paul the host of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs the singing reality show on Zee TV looks to try out something new in this ‘forced break’ that he has got from his busy schedule.
As the country gets into a lockdown state for the next 21 days, Maniesh thought of trying his hand at cooking.
The funny artist is happy that his family has no choice but to eat what he cooks, as they do not have the option of running out to grab their outside food.
Aww!
Check his post here as he cooks a yummy delicacy.