s-jaishankar-meets-sri-lanka-foreign-minister,-discuss-bilateral-issues

Officials said almost all aspects of bilateral relations were discussed between the two ministers.

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held comprehensive talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena, exploring ways to further deepen bilateral ties in a range of areas including trade and investment.

Mr Gunawardena who is on a three day visit, arrived in Delhi last night.

Delhi: Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Relations, Dinesh Gunawardena and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar hold delegation level talks at Hyderabad House https://t.co/X4Gw2u2K0Spic.twitter.com/x3Ny1rNqka – ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

Officials said almost all aspects of bilateral relations were discussed in talks between the two ministers.