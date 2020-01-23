rylan-clark-neal-only-found-out-about-big-brother-axe-day-before-fans

Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed he was only told that Channel 5 was axing Big Brother the day before it happened – but says it will be coming back.

Both the infamous reality show and the celebrity spin-off were cancelled in 2018 after 18 years of bringing us bucket loads of entertainment, such as David’s dead, George Galloway pretending to be a cat and Jade Goody.

‘We never knew, genuinely, I’ll be completely honest, we never knew it was going,’ Rylan confessed.

‘We’ve heard rumours that they were thinking about it, but we thought Celeb would stay. There’s no way that Celeb can go.’

He continued: ‘It was a phone call, I got a phone call the night before it was announced to say it’s going and I had no, I genuinely had no words.’

Despite the axe, Rylan is confident that Big Brother will return in some shape or form in the not so distant future.

‘I do have to say something, I know it will come back, when and how, I don’t know. But I know it will come back.’

Rylan isn’t the only one who believes Big Brother will make a comeback.

Earlier this month, presenter Emma Willis teased that the show could make a return during an appearance on Lorraine.

‘It needed time to have a little break, but maybe one day it will come back,’ she said.

It was recently revealed that Celebrity Big Brother was the most complained about show of the past decade after Roxanne Pallett falsely accused Ryan Thomas of punching her.

The scenes in question aired back in 2018 and topped Ofcom’s round-up, with the TV watchdog receiving 25,327 complaints about the moment.

At the time, the Emmerdale actress alleged Lucy Mecklenburg’s fiancé ‘repeatedly, intentionally and aggressively’ hit her during a play fight, telling producers she didn’t feel safe.

However, after she left the show, she admitted that she ‘got it wrong’, saying: ‘I massively apologise to not only Ryan, but his friends, his family, his fans, every single person who watched that and who justifiably saw an overreaction to what wasn’t a malicious act.





