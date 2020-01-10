rylan-clark-neal-breaks-the-internet-as-he-joins-tiktok-with-hilarious-re-creation-of-gemma-collins-meme

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Rylan Clark-Neal has attempted the break the internet as he’s joined viral video app TikTok with the perfect recreation of a Gemme Collins meme.

The former X Factor star picked the perfect moment from the GC’s almost-too iconic stint in the Celebrity Big Brother House.

You know the one, where she scrambles out of bed thinking she’s seen a ghost.

In the immortal words of our meme queen: ‘Get that fire exit door, I’m off!’

Rylan recreated the moment in perfect style for TikTok, even adding the signature massive sun-glasses to repeat the effect and take us all back to the halcyon days of 2016.

No word on what the woman herself thinks of it all but, as she so famously told Ferne McCann, she’s earned her divaship. And what’s more diva than a video tribute?

Can he do David is dead next please?

Life will never be the same after @tiktok_uk pic.twitter.com/ZQ9NVz07mE — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) January 10, 2020

In fact, speaking about breaking the internet, Gemma could very well be heading for yet another viral moment as apparently the TOWIE star is looking to make the move to pop star this year.

she claims she already has an ‘amazing’ song lined up, after working with producer Naughty Boy.

Speaking to The Sun’s Bizarre column, she said: ‘I had to put my music on hold because this year ended up being so busy.

‘I was working with Naughty Boy and we were looking to get out a Christmas song but our schedules didn’t line up and we couldn’t make it happen.’

She continued: ‘We’ve got an amazing song in the bag and it can come out at any time, so we are looking at next summer. It’s written and all finished, which is really exciting.’

Well, we can’t wait to see. Watch out Beyonce, the GC is coming.





