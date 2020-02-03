ryanair-flying-high-despite-delays-to-boeing-737-max

Ryanair today admitted that it has had to push back its target of reaching 200 million passengers by 2024 due to the late delivery of Boeing’s tarnished 737 Max planes.

The budget airline said that it had been hoping the “gamechanger” planes, which carry more passengers and burn less fuel, would be delivered more than six months ago.

Ryanair does not now expect to receive the aircraft from Boeing until this September or October. That will push back its 200 million annual target until 2025 or 2026.

It comes as Boeing is battling to ensure its 737 Max planes are able to take to the skies again after two deadly crashes. Ryanair said: “Due to these delivery delays, we won’t see any of these cost savings until late in the 2021 financial year.”

It added: “The requirement for Max simulator training will also slow down the delivery of backlogged aircraft and new deliveries.”

However, the airline struck an upbeat note. A strong Christmas and New Year led to a 6% rise in customer numbers to 36 million in the three months to the end of December. Ryanair swung from a €66 million (£56 million) loss during the same period in 2018 to an €88 million profit. Revenue per passenger rose 13%. Total revenues jumped 21% to €1.91 billion in the three months, and the shares rose 4% to €15.40.

It said that annual profit after tax

was likely to fall in the middle of the already upgraded €950 million to €1.05 billion target range. Bookings for the fourth quarter are 1% ahead of last year.

Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary has faced a testing year, with threats of industrial action from the British Airline Pilots’ Association as well as tough competition and a turbulent oil price to contend with.

Ryanair today said its recently acquired Lauda carrier “continues to underperform” amid a price war with rivals in Germany and Austria.

Richard Flood, an investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: “This is a strong set of results in a seasonally weak part of the year for Ryanair … The European airline industry faces a large challenge should the coronavirus spread to Europe, and Ryanair would not be immune to such a development.”