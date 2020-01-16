ryanair-boss-demands-flybe’s-‘tax-holiday’-be-extended-to-all-airlines

Ryanair’s chief has threatened to sue the government unless it offers the same ‘tax holiday’ that Flybe has been given to all airlines.

Michael O’Leary blasted the rescue package as an unfair break after HMRC reportedly allowed Flybe to defer a huge payment on flight taxes to avoid going bust.

The airline boss accused the government of tilting the playing field in favour of Flybe’s billionaire owners.

He joined IAG, which owns British Airways and Aer Lingus, in describing the rescue as ‘illegal state aid’.

IAG boss Willie Walsh called it a ‘blatant misuse of public cash’ in a withering statement yesterday, while rail companies and environmentalists say it hinders efforts to reduce Britain’s carbon footprint.

The firm filed a complaint with the EU and is now using information laws to try and force the government into answering tough questions over the deal.

Mr Walsh wants to know if the government is a ‘financial guarantor’ to Flybe as well as the amount of money the taxpayer will have to shell out in loans and funding

It’s reported Flybe’s shareholders have agreed to inject more cash into the Devon-based airline in exchange for £100 million worth of Air Passenger Duty relief, but exact figures are not known.

Stobart has said it has committed up to £9 million, but Flybe’s other two owners, Virgin Atlantic and Cyrus Capital, have kept their part of the deal under wraps.

IAG says it sent in a Freedom of Information request due to a ‘lack of transparency’ about the bailout.

In the request, the company asks ministers if they have ensured Flybe’s owners – Stobart, Virgin Atlantic and Cyrus Capital – have met their previous commitment to invest £100 million in the airline when they bought it last year.

Mr O’Leary wrote to Mr Javid: ‘We are deeply concerned and shocked by reports of your government’s bailout of Flybe this week, which distorts fair competition between airlines.’

The Ryanair boss joined IAG’s calls for details and also demanded it extend any deferral on Air Passenger Duty be extended to Flybe’s rivals.

He continued: ‘Should you fail to confirm these facts within the next seven-day period, please be advised that Ryanair intends to launch proceedings against your Government for breach of UK and EU competition law and breach of state aid rules.’

The government has confirmed a review of Air Passenger Duty will take place but has not confirmed whether Flybe has been given a deferral.

HMRC said company tax affairs were ‘confidential’ but added that deferrals are a common tool to stop companies collapsing.

It is reportedly unlikely that deferred tax agreements will be passed on to other companies in a sector just because one was granted to a rival.