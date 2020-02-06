ryan-sessegnon-opens-up-on-tottenham-struggles-after-admitting-he-has-fallen-below-his-own-standards

Ryan Sessegnon says he has fallen below his own high standards at Tottenham and revealed how tough his first few months were at the club.

Sessegnon joined Spurs from Fulham on August deadline day with a hamstring problem and suffered a setback after returning to training in mid-September.

The 19-year-old had only made two brief substitute appearances before Mauricio Pochettino, the manager who had signed him, was sacked in November and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

The left-sided player has since made nine appearances in all competitions, the latest in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Southampton in the FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Starting at left wing-back, Sessegnon helped create Spurs’ opener – an own goal by Jack Stephens – and was a threat down the left flank as the hosts scraped through to set up a fifth-round meeting at home to Norwich.

“It was definitely better,” Sessegnon said afterwards.

“It’s been coming. Every time I go on the pitch I try to be positive and in recent weeks when I’ve had the chance it’s probably been a bit negative. When I came to Spurs, it was tough at the start but I’m starting to find my feet and the more games I play the more confident I am.

“I set my standards very high. Everyone sees that. Perhaps I am a bit hard on myself but that’s the way I am. I set the bar very high. Unless I reach those targets I’m not happy.

“To play under a coach like Mourinho is very tactical. He doesn’t like to concede goals, so I’m trying to adjust my game in a defensive way as well. He wants me to be aggressive, so that’s what I’m trying to do.

“You have to work on it. Over the years I’ve worked on trying to better myself, working hard in training, analysing my game and stuff like that. It comes with experience of games and stuff.”

In an honest but surprisingly downbeat interview in Wednesday’s match-day programme, Sessegnon revealed Tottenham had been “the most difficult period of my career so far” and admitted he had “lost confidence” while injured.

“It was tough, really tough,” he explained. “It was my first serious injury and to come to a big club like this, I was trying to find my feet. I came back in training and then I felt it again, so it was tough. Thankfully I’m now pain-free and enjoying my football.

“Coming to the game quite young, I was used to playing every game without any type injuries. To come to a big club when I’m still young, still developing, still learning, to get an injury like that was mentally and physically tough. Thank God I’m pain-free now and I just want to keep playing games.”

The youngster says his experience at Fulham, where he broke into the first team aged just 16, helped him cope with the situation.

“Last year in the Championship there were a lot of games and I had to adapt quickly and become a man very quickly,” he said. “It’s part of game, some people come later, some come earlier. I’m no different, I just want to stay focused and start playing games.”