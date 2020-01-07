ryan-seacrest-crashes-to-floor-as-he-falls-off-chair-live-on-tv:-‘first-fumble-of-the-new-season’

Ryan Seacrest ended up falling off his chair after getting a little bit too enthusiastic during Tuesday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

As the duo celebrated the New Year, golden balloons started to fall from the ceiling taking the 45-year-old host by surprise.

But as he got all excited and tried to catch them as they fell to his desk, the producer also found himself on the floor with them.

The whole thing kind of happened in slow motion – and we’re pretty sure he could have stopped the faux pas if he wasn’t so infatuated on the balloon.

But as he got it in his grasp, Ryan had wobbled too far on his chair and toppled over, seeing him come crashing to the floor.

Shocked at what had just happened, his co-host Kelly jumped to her feet, and gasped: ‘Oh my god, are you okay?’

Seeing that he was absolutely fine, she giggled: ‘Are you okay?’ as an assistant ran to help him up off the floor.

Bounding back onto his feet, Ryan then reached for the balloon and held it up in the air, shouting: ‘I got it’.

And it seems he’s unfazed by the moment, as he proudly shared it onto his Instagram page where everyone can watch it on repeat.

It gets funnier the more times to see it.

‘First fumble of the new season. Hope I make the playoffs…’ he teased in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment and were left in hysterics at the gaff.

‘Lmao!!!!….. can’t stop replaying. Hope you are ok,’ one wrote while another added: ‘He looks so happy grabbing for the balloon hahahaha.’

Someone else said: ‘Was watching the program this morning spit my coffee out excellent laugh hope everything’s okay.’

The star has recently been enjoying himself and made an appearance at the Golden Globes over the weekend – where he interviewed the likes of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez.

And it seemed he had a blast chatting with the On The Floor hitmaker (pun intended), despite being snubbed from her birthday party’s guest list.





