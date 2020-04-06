Ryan Reynolds Urged People To Be Careful During This Time After Recalling His Own Father’s Death Due To Pneumonia: says coronavirus is a serious thing. Read to know all details in this article.

While everyone is going through a time that is testing humanity at this point with the deadly COVID-19 making the whole world come to a standstill, it seems like it is high time we all come together as a community.

Ryan Reynolds Recalls His Father’s Death And Asks People To Be Careful About COVID-19!

However, during this time of grave difficulty Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his last and warned people not to take this virus lightly. He made people realize that it can be dangerous and is not a matter that should be taken lightly!

The actor explained in an interview with host Stephen Colbert that Pneumonia can take out the toughest of us all and it certainly got the actor’s dad. So coronavirus is quite a serious thing. During the interview Ryan remembered his father, James Chester Reynolds, dying from the illness( pneumonia ).

The Actor Recently Has Made A Huge Donation To Food Banks!

Recently, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $1 million to food banks and even talked about this time that needs everyone’s support towards the people in need. They earlier have also donated a lump sum amount during this time of crisis.

Moreover, the interview surely did bring back all the childhood pain and fractured relationship the actor had with his father for years. However, the actor said that there are people who have a compromised immune system and everyone should be careful about others around as this is the time to help each other. He also said that the young people who are not taking it seriously only God can help them if they continue to have this casual mentality towards the pandemic.