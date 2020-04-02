🔥Ryan Reynolds Talks Coping In Isolation With Blake Lively And There’s Drinking Involved🔥

Everybody deals with isolation in their own unique way, especially when it’s suggested that everybody be as isolated as they can be to begin with. As production on the Netflix original Red Notice hit pause, like so many other films have done in recent weeks, actor Ryan Reynolds has been dealing with a lot more family time between himself and his wife, Blake Lively, in his own special way. And one such method is, of course, by drinking a bit more than usual and lamenting over a proper haircut.

That latter rant is how this story kicks off, as Ryan Reynolds recalled those last, pure pre-isolation moments in the following rundown:

I was working on a film up until two weeks ago. Just a little over two weeks ago. We shut down in the middle. Thankfully, I got a haircut on the day that we shut down. I was thinking ahead. Tomorrow, Blake is gonna give me a haircut. She’s done this once before. It took 2.5 hours. And at the end it looked like she’d done the whole thing using only a lighter. Or like those gloves made of sandpaper. It would have been faster if she just wore it down, rubbed my head until it disappeared. So, tomorrow I’m getting a haircut.

During his interview with Stephen Colbert on a very special episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, or as it’s called at the moment, A Late Show with Stephen at Home, Reynolds went into the ins and outs of how life has been going during a moment where he’s spending way more time with his family.

And just as the educational portion of the Reynolds/Lively family regimen came into play, the 6 Underground star mentioned how it helps that he’s the owner of Aviation American Gin. In his words:

We are doing a lot of homeschooling. We’re lucky enough to have a little tiny garden, so we’re learning a little bit about gardening. We’re trying to make this an educational experience, but I’m mostly drinking. I do own a gin company. It’s a blessing and a huge curse.

Wow! If I were Ryan Reynolds, I’d have made those comments after getting a haircut from Blake Lively. But then again, Reynolds is a man who’s known to live dangerously, both because of the projects he takes on, as well as the fact that he regularly likes to poke the bear known as his feud with Hugh Jackman. So it’ll be fun to see if he takes to social media with some much needed post-haircut pictures in the days to come.

Also, the man is literally the embodiment of Deadpool, so maybe this is just par for the course. On the plus side, isolation means he doesn’t have to worry too much about how his hair looks, so maybe he’s just rolling those dice for a little fun in these trying times.

Red Notice is currently on a production hiatus, with no release date in sight. However, Ryan Reynolds’ last film, 6 Underground, is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Or, if you’re more of a Blake Lively fan, you can see The Rhythm Section, which will be available on VOD April 14; or you can keep your eyes on social media in hopes of a much needed haircut update. It’s isolation, folks; we need the entertainment.