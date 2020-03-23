ryan-reynolds-shared-a-deleted-scene-of-deadpool-singing-‘the-gambler’-to-honor-kenny-rogers

On Friday, the world lost a music legend when Kenny Rogers passed away at 81 years old. To honor the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, Golden Globe nominee, and fried chicken enthusiast, actor Ryan Reynolds shared a deleted scene from Deadpool where the Merc with a Mouth sings Rogers’ quintessential song “The Gambler.”

In a series of Instagram Stories, all collected below, Reynolds showed the sequence where Deadpool beats up Ajax on a highway. “During the edit of Deadpool 1, we kept messing around with Deadpool singing Kenny Rogers, THE GAMBLER while putting the beat down on Ajax,” he wrote. “It didn’t make the cut. But it sure made me smile.” The concept was eventually dropped, however, in favor of Deadpool saying, “A hush falls over the crowd. Rookie sensation Wade W. Wilson out of Regina, Saskatchewan lines up the shot,” and “and that’s why Regina rhymes with fun. Ladies and gentlemen, what you’re witnessing is sweet, dick-kicking revenge.” Should’ve kept the Gambler.

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively recently made a $1 million donation to coronavirus relief, while also taking a good-humored jab at Hugh Jackman. “Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help,” he wrote. “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection. (Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-😢-HUGH).”

