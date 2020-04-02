ryan-reynolds-is-about-to-let-wife-blake-lively-give-him-an-at-home-haircut

How is Ryan Reynolds getting through this period of social distancing? He’s “mostly drinking,” and letting wife Blake Lively give him a haircut.

The actor joined Stephen Colbert for a video chat on Wednesday’s (April 1) episode of The Late Show, where he discussed how things have been going for him and his family during their time in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s just Reynolds, Lively, and their three daughters, and it sounds like they’ve been having an interesting time.

“We’re doing a lot of home-schooling. We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little bit about gardening. We’re trying to make this an educational experience,” Reynolds said of their time together. “But I’m mostly drinking,” he joked. Their next social distancing activity? That haircut we mentioned.

“Tomorrow, Blake is going to give me a haircut,” he said. “She did this once before. It took two and a half hours. And then at the end it looked like she had done the whole thing using only a lighter or, like those gloves that are made of sand paper. It would have been a little faster if she had just rubbed my head until the hair disappeared.” Uh, yikes?

“But tomorrow I’m getting a haircut, and I’m very excited,” Reynolds concluded. It should be interesting to see how this plays out. Otherwise, the family has just been chilling together, with Reynolds insisting he “does not miss masculine company at all” in a joking manner.

“Really, most men tend to just be the architects of someone’s demise. So it’s fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girls’ stuff,” he said of the time he’s been spending with his family. “Like, I try not to push sort of gender normative ideas on my kids as they’re born, but each one as soon as they came out of the chute, they wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day. That’s what I’ve been doing. This morning we made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them.”

“This is what we’re doing! We’re developing the skills that will take us into the new world,” Reynolds concluded. But about that haircut, though. Hopefully pictures will be incoming.