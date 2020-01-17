ryan-reynolds-and-sandra-bullock-sing-epic-birthday-duet-to-betty-white-as-she-turns-98

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock gave us the greatest duet we never knew we needed when they sang happy birthday to Betty White.

The stars teamed up to serenade Betty – their co-star in the 2009 comedy The Proposal – as the Golden Girls actress turned 98.

Ryan and Sandra sang their parts of the song separately to the camera, which Ryan cleverly merged into one beautifully tuneful song, the little technical whiz.

As Sandra ended her section, she soulfully told Betty: ‘From Sandy, who loves you more than Ryan.’

The Deadpool actor was having none of it, though, and added from his end: ‘From Ryan, who loves you SO much more than Sandy.’

The 43-year-old then showed off his trademark wit, as he joked that every year he turns up naked to give Betty a bouquet of flowers.

‘What did Sandy ever do for you every year?’ an indignant Ryan demanded to know.

‘Did she ever show up and hand-deliver flowers to you wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets just like you requested? Doubt it.’

Imagery that we find equally pleasing and disturbing there, Ryan – cheers for that.

Sandra signed off the clip by declaring: ‘I love you! Mwah!’

Reynolds shared the clip on his social media, writing: ‘Happy 98th Birthday to the one and only Betty White!’

Ryan, Sandy B and Betty created an absolute rom-com classic with The Proposal, in which a Canadian executive (Sandy) forces her assistant Andrew (Ryan) to marry her for a visa.

Betty played Andrew’s frankly adorable grandmother Annie and hilarity ensued (who could forget that iconic forest dance?).

Ryan’s got a long history of wishing Betty a happy birthday in hilarious and complicated ways.

Last year, he called the veteran star his ‘ex-girlfriend’ while ringing in her 97th birthday.

Sharing a snap of them holding hands while being interviewed on a chat show, he quipped: ‘I don’t usually wish ex-girlfriends Happy Birthday. But Betty’s special. Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite.’

And the year before that?

He paid homage to Betty’s declaration that she has hot dogs and vodka, ‘probably in that order’, to lead a long and healthy life.

Posting a photo of himself dressed as Deadpool posing next to a framed picture of Betty scoffing a hotdog, he wrote: ‘Happy Birthday to the one and only @bettymwhite! Cheers to another year of ‘Tinis and Weenies!’

All hail Ryan.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island’s Amy Hart freezing eggs at 27 after revealing early menopause fear

MORE: EastEnders star Danny Dyer reveals the 35th anniversary death came as a ‘massive shock’ to the cast





