Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Won Millions Of Hearts With Their Generous Contribution of $1 million during coronavirus outbreak. Check out how Ryan trolled Hugh Jackman in the process as well.

With the deadly Coronavirus attack spreading like wildfire all over the globe, people are continuously advised to stay indoors and sanitize at all times necessary.

Ryan Reynolds Has Donated A Huge Amount To Charitable Food Bank Organizations!

Even celebs are also posting videos on how to be safe during this time of crisis. They are posting interesting videos on how to spend time while one is stuck indoors during these unfavorable conditions.

However, it seems like our very own Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has some something more and fans are in awe. The power couple has pledged $1 million to charitable food bank organizations in the United States and Reynolds’ native Canada. Moreover, the actor has posted on Twitter, calling the virus an “a–hole” in a tweet announcing the generous move. Take a look at the heartfelt yet hilarious Twitter post made by the actor.

I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you can help, visit, https://t.co/gDZHbYYurJ and/or https://t.co/2fserjQQQs pic.twitter.com/4rb4WpoDKo — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 16, 2020

Furthermore, the actor has asked people to take care of their bodies and hearts during this time of a global crisis. The virus has infected more than 182,000 people around the world, forced multiple countries to enforce travel restrictions and lockdown measures. People are surely scared and the virus attack has led to a huge economic shutdown as well. Medical experts are trying their level best to control the situation at this point of crisis.

Moreover, this contagious virus has prompted major movie studios and television networks to suspend production on new projects. The actor and Blake Lively has surely won millions of hearts with this heartfelt gesture that they did. We are sure this contribution would help needy people during this time of crisis.