Ryan Reynolds and Blake lively donate a million dollars to Coronavirus relief fund, Ryan doesn’t miss the chance of trolling Hugh Jackman. Check out how their friendship helped in coronavirus relief funds.

The couple of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively is one of the most popular couples in Hollywood. Now they have done a very kind contribution towards our fight against Coronavirus.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated one million dollars to United States and Canada for charitable food bank organizations. They announced their donation on Twitter and also called the Coronavirus an “ahole.” Ryan Reynolds tweeted on Wednesday that,”Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families.

Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection. Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-[crying emoji]-HUGH.”

Ryan Reynolds requested his fans to take care of themselves. Along with this, he didn’t miss the chance to troll Hugh Jackman by posting his phone no which is actually fake. His friendship with Hugh Jackman is well known as they both have been targeting each other in all types of public shenanigans. Recently a feud was going on between them in which they trolled each other in interviews as well as online platforms.

That feud ended with a truce. According to the truce they decided to work in commercials for each other’s brands. Even though it didn’t end well, atleast the actors had good fun time.

Ryan’s recent troll of Hugh is just for brining a smile to people’s faces in these hard times of Coronavirus. Coronavirus is spreading rapdily and has affected majority of the countries in some way.

As of now more than 200,000 people are affected due to this virus. Many countries have imposed travel restrictions and lockdowns. Movies studios and television networks have suspended or postponed many of their projects. Many of the major movie franchises have postponed the release of their upcoming movies by a whole year.