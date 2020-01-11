ryan-murphy’s-american-crime-story:-bill-clinton-season-now-has-no-air-date

Ryan Murphy’s latest American Crime Story – which will chronicle the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal from Lewinsky’s perspective – has been hit with delays and won’t meet its intended air date of September 2020.

Impeachment – which was due to launch in the Autumn to coincide with the US election – won’t start production until March due to Murphy’s busy schedule, FX chairman John Landgraf announced at Television Critics Association winter press tour last week (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Pose and Glee creator Murphy is currently on production on Netflix film Prom starring Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep, so obviously he can take all the time in the world.

The limited series – which follows his adaptations of the trial of OJ Simpson and the 1997 assassination of Gianni Versace – will star long-time Murphy collaborator Sarah Paulson as civil servant Linda Tripp, Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, a former employee who sued Clinton for sexual harassment. British actor Clive Owen will play Clinton. The role of Hillary is still being cast.

Lewinsky – who was a 22-year-old White House Intern at the time of her relationship with the then-49-year-old US President – will serve as a producer.

Murphy previously recalled bumping into the Lewinski at a party and telling her (via Vanity Fair): ‘Nobody should tell your story but you, and it’s kind of gross if they do. If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer, and you should make all the goddamn money.’

It’s not known when the series will air, with Landgraf surmising that because they don’t start production till March ‘that means that we won’t be physically done shooting episodes until October, it’s a long production’.

‘As for when we’ll schedule it, we don’t know. We have to get into production and see how it goes and how long post-production will be. I guess I would say it’s TBD at this point,’ he added.

There had been criticism over Impeachment’s original air date during the final six weeks of the US elections, with some critics suggesting Donald Trump would relish the revisitation of the Clinton scandal.

Landgraf concluded that the notion the series could influence the 2020 US elections was ‘a little hysterical, from my standpoint’.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: When is the American Crime Story season 3 release date and what is it about?

MORE: From Jodie Comer to Lea Michele: Who could star in the Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy Ryan Murphy drama we all deserve?





