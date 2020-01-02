ryan-giggs-takes-another-swipe-at-anthony-martial-after-manchester-united’s-loss-to-arsenal

Ryan Giggs has again questioned Anthony Martial’s workrate and believes the Manchester United frontman needs to show greater consistency following the team’s defeat to Arsenal.

The French striker led the line in a lethargic performance from the Red Devils, who conceded twice in the first half at the Emirates on New Year’s Day en route to a 2-0 defeat.

Martial didn’t have a single shot in the match while Giggs – who slammed the forward’s performance against Everton – felt his hold up play and pressing was lacking in comparison to Arsenal frontman Alexandre Lacazette.

Initially speaking about Lacazette with the Premier League, Giggs said: ‘That gives a massive lift to the whole team. He sets the tone.

‘If you’ve got a centre-forward who is harrying, closing defenders down, it’s huge for the midfielders. You see a striker doing that, then you’re up with the play.

‘In contrast to Anthony Martial, who I did compliment, who I thought against Newcastle, against Burnley he was like that. But today he wasn’t.

‘Maybe he did press a couple of times and he looked back and the midfielders weren’t as compact as they should be.

‘But Lacazette was impressive tonight, with and without the ball.’

Probed further on Martial and whether his body language is an issue, Giggs continued: ‘When it comes off it looks as if he’s not even trying and it looks brilliant. But I think he is a victim of his body language.

‘Like I said, the last couple of games he’s really tried. And I’ve felt that as a player, when you’re winning tackles and defending well, then you’re sharper when you do get the ball.

‘If you’re a bit sloppy and you’re not really closing down, when you do get the ball you don’t feel as good, you feel lethargic.

‘So I think that’s something he needs to do more and more consistently. Because as I say in the last couple of games he’s done it.’

