Ryan Fredericks: West Ham 'cannot sit back and hope for the best' vs Man City

Ryan Fredericks says West Ham will take the game to Manchester City on Sunday as they go in search of a shock result at the Etihad to spark their survival bid.

West Ham dropped into the relegation zone after they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Brighton on Sunday and now face fight to stay up under David Moyes.

The Hammers have daunting trips to Manchester City and Liverpool in their next two matches and could find themselves deeper in relegation danger.

But Fredericks insists they can get a positive result at the Etihad and get out of trouble.

“We are not going to give up,” said the right-back. “There were so many positives in the Brighton and we know we have got good players, we are confident of going into any game and winning.

In Pictures | West Ham vs Brighton | 01/02/2020

“We have got Manchester City on Sunday and we are not going to try just stay in the game and nick a draw, we are more than confident that we have to go and score goals.

“As long as there are no mistakes at the back, we are confident of picking up points.

“They are tough games, but every game is tough. If you play a team at the top, they have got world-class players and if you play a team at the bottom, they have still got class players and they are fighting for their lives, so it does not really matter who you are playing now.

“We cannot sit back and hope for the best, we have got to attack whoever we are playing and try and score goals.”