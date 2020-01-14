ruth-langsford-and-saira-khan-fiercely-clash-with-denise-welch-over-meghan-markle-racism-backlash

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Ruth Langsford and Saira Khan got into a fierce row on Loose Women with Denise Welch over the Meghan Markle racism debate – because neither of them thought it was racist.

The group were discussing the Queen’s statement on the future of the Royal family following the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be withdrawing from their senior positions in the Royal family.

Denise has staunchly defended their decision to do this, and on today’s episodes quoted examples that revealed the bias against Meghan in comparison with Kate during similar points in their lives.

Saira then announced: ‘There’s also been made a lot of links between racism towards Meghan.’

‘I’ve never said anything about that,’ Denise said, before Ruth added.

‘But now it’s like you can’t say anything about her without being labelled racist,’ she said.

Saira then added: ‘When they went on that private jet, a lot of people were incensed about that, because they said, you’re preaching us about environmental awareness and that, and you’re going on a private jet.’

Denise then defended them, and said that she felt like they had to travel in private for their own safety.

‘But the other royals don’t travel privately,’ Ruth said. ‘They don’t have to.’

Saira then concluded: ‘So hen the public come out and say “you know what I think that’s a bit hypocritical”, they can’t turn around and say to us “that’s racism because you’re talking about Meghan in that way”.

‘It’s not. We’re talking about you as a couple, because we don’t feel what they did was right.

‘Not everything is [racist].’

The conversation is the latest in a long line of daytime TV programmes who have spoken about racism in relation to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step down from the Royal family.

Piers Morgan has come under fire for numerous comments and arguments on Good Morning Britain, and was called out for having a ‘personal vendetta against Meghan’.

The host also claimed that Harry and Meghan were ‘bullying’ the queen, causing Denise Welch to say yesterday that the Royal couple ‘needed protecting from him’.

Phillip Schofield also got educated on white privilege by Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu after admitting he hadn’t seen criticism of Meghan that he considered racist.

Loose Women continues weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.





