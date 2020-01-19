ruth-dudley-edwards:-the-truth-about-haters-is-they-are-projecting-on-to-others-the-guilt-which-they-repress







A commemoration plan for the Royal Irish Constabulary was attacked in some quarters

I want to talk about hate, which suddenly yet again went centre stage in Ireland when the Irish Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan organised a small event to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police.

To the shock of senior Irish politicians, out of the woodwork came screaming voices spouting venom against hundreds of thousands of men – mostly Catholic – who, from 1822 and 1836 respectively until independence in 1922, kept the peace in a democratic state as instructed by the lawful government.

In no time at all, a commemoration was misnamed a celebration and the RIC and DMP were equated with the Black and Tans.

Quite apart from the ravings of obscure people on social media, public figures outdid each other in their vilification of many of our ancestors and touched an atavistic strain of hatred.

According to Irish Republican News, which was in its element, an independent councillor from Donegal, Micheal Mac Giolla Easbuig, said “the Black and Tans never really left us … their type donned a Free State uniform, an RUC uniform, B Specials uniform, paratroop uniform, an eviction team uniform, etc. So this event is not just about 1920, it has far-reaching consequences”.

Niall O’Dowd, who made his name in Irish-American peace-processing and his fortune in Irish-American media, wrote: “The RIC were the British handmaidens in Ireland maintaining repression helping defeat the Fenian movement and 1916 Rebels and often using savage reprisals… in Ireland’s worst times this police force acted like the German World War II Gestapo.”

And the Wolfe Tones, singer-songwriters whose mediocrity is balanced by the fervour of their anti-British propaganda, had their Come Out Ye Black and Tans at Number 1 in the charts.