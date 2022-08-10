Russian Police search the home of Ovsyannikova, the journalist who protested against the war

MADRID, Aug. 10 (Moose Gazette) –

The Russian Police carried out a raid on Wednesday at the home of the journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who in March interrupted a live program on Russian state television to denounce the Russian military offensive against Ukraine.

The security forces have entered the journalist’s home, now accused of discrediting the Russian Army, without the presence of her lawyers, as reported by the Human Rights defense group OVD-Info.

Ovsyannikova, who has had to pay several fines for being critical of the war in Ukraine, could face up to fifteen years in prison for making comments contrary to the actions of the Russian Armed Forces through the social network Facebook.

Lawyer Dimistri Zajvatov has pointed out that the raid could be due to the latest comments made by the journalist, who has branded the Russian military “fascists” and has called President Vladimir Putin a “murderer”.

Ovsyannikova, who had been considered loyal to the editorial line of the network for which she worked, has been recognized worldwide for her actions. After what happened she went to work for the German newspaper ‘Die Welt’.