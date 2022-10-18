Russian journalist who live protested Ukraine war flees Russia

MADRID, Oct. 17 (Moose Gazette) –

Russian journalist Marina Ovsiannikova, arrested after protesting against the invasion of Ukraine during a news broadcast on a Russian public channel, has fled Russia, according to her own lawyer.

“Marina Ovsiannikova has been forced to leave Russia and is now safe, under the protection of one of the European countries,” said her lawyer, Dimitri Zajvatov, without giving further details, as reported by the independent news portal Sota Vision. .

A Russian court placed the journalist under house arrest. At the beginning of October, her ex-husband reported that she had fled and had taken her eleven-year-old daughter with her, for which the Police issued a “search and capture” order.

In this way, the Cheriomushkinski district court in the country’s capital, Moscow, has determined this Monday that the daughter must live with her father, thus restricting the custody of the journalist, while ordering her to pay her alimony , according to the Meduza news portal.

The journalist has emphasized on several occasions that the precautionary measure imposed against her is illegal, which is why she has refused to comply with it. Ovsiannikova had already been fined in the past for her actions, allegedly contrary to the Russian Army.

“They persecute me for telling the truth,” she insisted on her Telegram account in October, where she argued that, since “the State refuses to comply with its own laws,” she would not abide by the house arrest order either.

Ovsiannikova, who worked for Channel 1, interrupted broadcasts on March 14 with a banner protesting the invasion, despite the Kremlin’s ban on journalists speaking of “war” in what Russian authorities called “operation special” in the neighboring country. For this, she was sentenced to a fine of 30,000 rubles (255 euros) for “organizing a public event without authorization.”