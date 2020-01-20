Russian housing block freezes in -14C after heating pipe collapses

Families are struggling to survive in a dilapidated housing block where heating pipes collapsed as temperatures plummeted to -14C.

Dramatic images show rime ice spreading across the walls, floors and ceilings of a residential building in Irkutsk, Siberia – a region of Russia known for its brutally cold winters.

Children are among those living in the frozen block, which has been without hot water for two months as a result of the utility failure.

The building was for families with members in the Irkutsk military academy, but most moved out when the school shut in 2009.

Four families remained in their dorms and have enjoyed hot and cold water despite not paying any utility bills.

They claim they were told they could stay and have accused local authorities of neglecting them.

The Defence Ministry say it had transferred the building to the Irkutsk government in 2016, however, they are not bearing responsibility.

City public utilities have refused to resolve the collapse in the building, claiming it belongs to central government and not the municipality.

Residents have been encouraged to go to court to prove their legal right to live in the house in order to be relocated.

But with temperatures dropping to -16C and no one offering to help, some fear they won’t survive.

Gulbakhor Kinzhaeva, a resident of the frozen house, said: ‘We have applied to the city administration of Irkutsk, we’ve applied everywhere, we’ve even written to Moscow, but they replied saying that it is up to the city to sort it out. The city, you see, left us like this.’

Another resident, Natalia Chuprina, said residents have requested settlement accounts to pay the bills but are being denied statements because there are no documents keeping record of what they owe.

She said the building has faced problems with flooding and sewage for years, but that residents have repaired everything on their own as it is not clear who owns it.

The people who live in the frozen block don’t have tenancy contracts and the local government say they have no documents proving their affiliation with the building.

The Investigative Committee has now taken the problem under its control and the governor of Irkutsk region has ordered that the residents be relocated within a month.