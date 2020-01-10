russian-doll-season-2:-release-date-and-what-happens-next

Russian Doll was one of the best Netflix shows of 2019, and now, fans are trying to find any information about season 2 pertaining to the release date and what the new season will be about.

Netflix has confirmed season 2 of the Netflix original series is happening. The streaming network announced the series starring Natasha Lyonne and Charlie Barnett is coming back for season 2. Since then, though, we haven’t learned much about the new season of the series.

We don’t know the release date for Russian Doll season 2 yet. That’s common, though. Netflix usually waits until a month or two before the new season before they announced the release date.

What is uncommon is how little anyone knows about the release date. We can usually predict the release date for Netflix seasons within a few months. There’s very little information to go on to make that prediction, but we’ll try!

The first season premiered on Netflix in February 2019. Generally, for a Netflix show like this with only eight episodes in the season and half-hour episodes, we can expect the new season to be released about a year from the premiere date of the previous season.

So, you’ll see many fans are expecting to see the new season at the beginning of 2020, and it may be released around that time. I think that’s a little early, and that’s why I’m expecting to see season 2 in the spring of 2020, likely around May.

As of July, Lyonne mentioned they hadn’t written season 2 yet, which means they weren’t starting production any time soon. At the time of publishing, that’s about six months ago, so there’s been more than enough time to write and film a short season.

We haven’t heard that production has wrapped on season 2 yet. In fact, I couldn’t even confirm that production has started on season 2.

After production wraps, they’ll need at least a few months to edit and promote the season. Since we can’t confirm anything about production, we’re hopeful that we’ll see the new season in late spring 2020, but it could even be summer or fall 2020 before we see the new season.

We’ll let you know when we find out more information about the season 2 release date!

What Happens Next

What happens next is anyone’s guess at this point!

At the end of the first season, we saw Nadia and Alan end the time loop and escape, or that’s how I took it at least. Others have different ideas about what may have happened.

It will be really interesting to see how the story progresses. Do they choose new characters for season 2? Do Alan and Nadia return? Do they get stuck in a different loop?

I think it’d be great to include new characters. Focusing on new characters, or some of the other supporting characters from season 1, could be a really interesting way to open up new possibilities, but I’m nervous that would completely change the dynamic of the series. I really liked Alan and Nadia making progress and using each other to figure out their predicament. We’ve invested a lot of time into these characters, and it’d be sad to see the story move forward without them.

Assuming Nadia and Alan do return, where does the story go? I thought they won at the end of the first season. Is it possible they are still in the time loop? Could it happen again? I don’t know, and I don’t know that it’s fair to torture these characters again.

According to Radio Times, the creators have hinted the story could last three seasons, meaning they have an idea where this show could go in the future. That’s good news!

For me, I think the best-case scenario is that we get to see Nadia and Alan continue life, but we also get to see someone else battling this time loop. Nadia and Alan might even be able to help them through.

What do you want to see in Russian Doll season 2? I’m sure Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler and Lyonne have something crazy in mind in the next season!

Stay tuned for more news about the new season!