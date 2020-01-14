russian-agents-‘hacked-ukrainian-gas-firm-in-trump-impeachment-scandal’-amid-election-meddling-fears

A US cybersecurity company says Russian military agents successfully hacked the Ukrainian gas company at the centre of the scandal that led to President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Russian agents launched a phishing campaign in early November aimed at stealing the login credentials for employees of Burisma Holdings, the gas company, according to Area 1 Security, a Silicon Valley company that specialises in e-mail security.

Hunter Biden, son of former US vice president and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, previously served on Burisma’s board.

It was not clear from an eight-page report posted online by Area 1 what the hackers were looking for or may have obtained. The timing of the operation suggests, however, that the Russian agents could be searching for material that could damage the Bidens.

Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Inteligence Committee, said: “The Russians appear to be at it again. According to a new report, they’re hacking information that could be a prelude to more election interference in 2020.”