Russia installs air defense systems at Zaporizhia NPP

MOSCOW, Aug. 9 (DPA/EP) –

The Russian military authorities have installed an air defense system at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, located in the Ukrainian region of the same name and the current scene of clashes in the context of the war.

Moscow and kyiv have accused each other of a series of offensives at the nuclear plant in recent days, which has raised fears of a possible miscalculation that could lead to a catastrophe like the one experienced in 1986 in Chernobyl.

“The nuclear plant’s air defense systems are being reinforced,” the head of the Moscow-appointed military administration in the region, Yevhen Balitski, told Russian state television.

The facility was the target of an attack last week that severed some of the plant’s electrical connections. The Russian Administration has confirmed that the damaged units of the reactor have been repaired and the plant is operating normally.

At the beginning of March, the Russian Army took over the facilities of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, one of the largest in Europe, and which in the early stages of the war was already the scene of intense clashes.

The Ukrainian authorities have warned this Tuesday that the consequences of a hypothetical nuclear catastrophe in Zaporizhia would be up to ten times greater than those experienced by the Chernobyl accident.