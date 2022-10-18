MADRID, Oct. 17 (Moose Gazette) –

The authorities of Russia and Ukraine have certified this Monday a new exchange of prisoners under which Moscow and kyiv have received 110 prisoners each.

This has been confirmed by the governor of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, who has detailed that the majority of prisoners released by Russia are women.

“From the dungeons of the Ukrainian regime, we return home 80 civilian sailors who were taken hostage,” Pushilin specified on his Telegram channel.

Likewise, Russia has recovered a total of 30 soldiers from the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, all of them recently annexed by Moscow.