russell-wilson-and-ciara-reveal-they-are-donating-one-million-meals-to-the-local-food-bank

The whole world is in crisis at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, and people are having trouble understanding what’s going on these days. The US President Donald Trump announced that the guidelines for fighting the COVID-19 are in effect for about two weeks from now.

He also said that it’s possible the virus will be lingering until July-August.

Amidst the massive crisis, some people are trying their best to be helpful to others, and Russell Wilson and Ciara are some of them.

The Shade Room just revealed that the couple is donating one million meals to the local food bank amidst the pandemic. TSR highlights the importance of such gestures, and they appreciate the couple.

Someone freaked out when they saw the post that TSR shared and wrote: ‘I thought y’all were going to say they tested positive for Corona🤦🏾‍♀️’

Another follower posted this: ‘Love all the coming together in a time where little makes sense,’ and someone else said: ‘I thought yall was finna say they had corona I was finna scream 😭😭‼️‼️ THANK GOD’

A commenter posted: ‘I didn’t even think had covid-19 I just glanced st the thumbnail for a tenth of a second and thought they were announcing they’re getting divorced 🤷’

One other follower said: ‘if you can’t go to shade room comments where the hell else can you go!’

In other news, at the beginning of the month, it’s been reported that Ciara is seriously pregnant with her third child, yet she is crushing her workouts with her husband, Russell by her side.

This week, the quarterback took to social media, and he posted a video where he is taking part in an intense boxing workout with Ciara.

Before this whole issue with the coronavirus broke out, the couple was living their best life just like a lot of people out there.



Post Views:

0





