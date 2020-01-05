russell-crowe-skips-golden-globes-2020-to-stay-in-australia-as-wildfires-continue-to-tear-through-country

Russell Crowe has pulled out of appearing at the Golden Globes 2020 to remain in Australia amid the wildfires that are tearing through the country.

The actor is nominated at tonight’s ceremony for Best Actor his role of Roger Ailes in Showtime and Sky miniseries The Loudest Voice.

However, according to Variety, he has opted to remain in his homeland due to the horrific fires that have seen the country set ablaze.

Russell announced in November that the wildfires that are still raging across Australia had hit his family home – but they were all safe.

He posted photos of the fire near his home on Twitter, telling fans: ‘I’m not in Australia. My family are safe, billeted with friends.

‘Fire hit my place late in the day yesterday. My heart goes out to everyone in the valley.’

The Loudest Voice is nominated for two awards at tonight’s show – Best Miniseries or Television Film, and best actor for Crowe.

The seven-episode series focuses on Ailes and the rise of Fox News, before a string of sexual assault and harrassment charges were made against him, ultimately ending in settlements and ruining his career in the process.

He starred in the series alongside Sienna Miller, Seth MacFarland, and fellow Aussie Naomi Watts, who played accuser Gretchen Carlson, acting as whistleblower for Ailes’ behaviour and sparking numerous other women to step forward with their own accounts of sexual harassment against the CEO.

Tonight’s 77th Golden Globes ceremony is being hosted by Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The dinner is reportedly a completely vegan menu targeted to raise awareness on climate change.

Amid the Australian fires, there have been calls for Hollywood’s rich and famous to help raise awareness and money in order to combat climate change.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria said ahead of the ceremony: ‘If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change.’

The bushfires of Australia were started by hot temperatures and a persistent drought which left much of Sydney and Queensland’s farmland and forests extremely dry and vulnerable to dry lightning strikes and fires.

Fire officials have warned that it could carry on for months, with the wind spreading the flames and the country not even being in high summer yet.

Thousands of precious wildlife native to the country have been killed with their homes put at risk, including a nature reserve for koalas and kangaroos.

Dozens of lives have also been lost as a result of the fires.





