russell-crowe-and-cate-blanchett-use-golden-globes-to-highlight-australia’s-wildfires-tragedy

Celebrities used the Golden Globes to demand action against climate change while highlighting the devastating wildfires ravaging Australia.

More than 20 people have been killed while there are also claims nearly 500 million birds, reptiles and mammals have died in the blazes.

During Sunday’s Golden Globes, stars including Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix and Cate Blanchett demanded action against climate change.

Crowe, a New Zealander who lives in Australia, won an award on the night but did not travel to Los Angeles, instead choosing to stay home and make sure his family was safe.

The actor sent a message which was read out on stage by Jennifer Aniston.

It said: “Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is.

“That way, we all have a future. Thank you.”

Australian-born Blanchett took to the stage and thanked those who had highlighted the fires.