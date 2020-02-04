rush-limbaugh-reveals-lung-cancer-diagnosis-during-conservative-us-radio-show

The latest headlines in your inbox

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has announced that he has advanced lung cancer live on air.

The 69-year-old commentator told his listeners his illness was confirmed on January 20, after he had visited doctors due to shortness of breath earlier that month.

“I wish I didn’t have to tell you this and I thought about not telling anybody,” he said on the radio on Monday.

“But there are going to be days where I’m not going to be able to be here.”

Rush Limbaugh is a prominent commentator in Conservative US politics (AFP via Getty Images)

He said absences due to treatment could potentially lead to questions, which prompted him to be open about his diagnosis to avoid that.

Talking on his show, he added: “It’s eventually gonna leak and people are say, ‘Why didn’t you just say it? Why did you try to fool ever body?’

“It’s not that I wanna fool any body, I don’t want to burden any body with it.

“But, it is what it is. You know me, I’m the mayor of Realville.”

Rush Limbaugh shaking hands with US president Donald Trump (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Limbaugh is a prominent political commentator and has been running his show since 1988.

Donald Trump was among those to send messages of support to the host.

He tweeted: “Many people do not know what a great guy & fantastic political talent the great Rush Limbaugh is. There is nobody like him. Looking for a speedy recovery for our friend.”

Mr Limbaugh has dominated talk radio with his liberal-bashing style which has made him a widely influential voice in the nation’s conservative politics.