rush-limbaugh-presented-with-presidential-medal-of-freedom

Limbaugh given Presidential Medal of Freedom

Controversial radio host Rush Limbaugh was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address Tuesday evening. Limbaugh was recently diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

“Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country. Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Mr. Trump said.Limbaugh gasped and teared up when Mr. Trump made the announcement. First lady Melania Trump then presented Limbaugh with the honor as they stood in the visitors’ gallery.

Limbaugh hosts a popular right-wing radio show who has often been criticized for promoting conspiracy theories such as “birtherism,” the theory that President Obama was not born in the U.S.

Radio personality Rush Limbaugh gestures after being awarded the Medal of Freedom by first lady Melania Trump after being acknowledged by President Trump as he delivers the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on February 4, 2020.

Getty