Rush Limbaugh diagnosed with lung cancer

By Audrey McNamara

February 3, 2020 / 3:25 PM
Rush Limbaugh has been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer,” the conservative radio host announced on his show Monday. 
“So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me because I had to inform my staff earlier today,” he said. “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with this. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

