rupert-everett-used-sex-to-get-over-his-strict-family-background-and-‘loved-bras’-as-a-child

Rupert Everett has revealed he used sex to get over his strict family background.

The My Best Friend’s Wedding actor talked about coming out as gay after leaving school at 16 and moving to London, while appearing as a guest on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

The 60-year-old said coming out helped him overcome his family’s ‘regimented, militaristic’ background.

‘Every shag, I felt at the time, was knocking that down and destroying it,’ he told host Lauren Laverne.

‘I felt I had lost myself from my own previous life.’

Good on you, Rupz! (Trying out a new nickname… is the ‘z’ too much?)

Never one to hold back, the Stardust actor added that he’d really wanted to be a girl as a child and ‘loved bras and necklaces’.

He absolutely loved his mum, aunt and grandmother and wasn’t a fan of men in general.

‘I didn’t trust men,’ Rupert declared.

‘All the men in my family went sailing or they played golf – two things I found unutterably grim. I loved necklaces and bras and nestling up to my mum.’

He loved a cuddle with his mum when he was younger, but things have become a little… shall we say, strained, as they’ve gotten older.

Why, you ask? Because of Brexit.

Rupert (a staunch Remainer) lives with his 85-year-old Brexiteer mum in the country and says they’re both very set in their ways – something that causes ‘a certain amount of friction’.

Stupid Brexit ruining everything.

Luckily, his partner and dog are there to diffuse some of the tension and the four of them live quietly like a ‘kind of country blob’.

And even more luckily for us, despite his idyllic rural lifestyle, the author suspects he’ll never quite give us acting: ‘It is very difficult to let go.’

He’s clearly got quite a bit of board-treading action in him yet as he’s currently rehearsing a Broadway production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf in New York.

Let’s hope no-one brings up Brexit on their lunch breaks.





