rupaul’s-talk-show-axed-after-three-weeks

RuPaul’s talk show has been axed, following a three-week test run in the US last July.

But given the Sissy That Walk singer basically rules the world of TV, we sure he’s coping OK!

The show, simply titled RuPaul, appeared on seven Fox stations over the summer.

During its brief run, the RuPaul’s Drag Race icon invited guests such as Ricki Lake, Adam Lambert and Iggy Azalea onto his sofa. However, the show will not see a full series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It was produced by World of Wonder, also responsible for RPDR, and Warner Media’s Telepictures.

Frankly, we’re amazed showbiz veteran Ru found the time to fit in the creation of a talk show in the first place.

As well as RuPaul’s Drag Race and its spin-off RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the drag queen extraordinaire brought his unique brand of entertainment TV to the UK last year with the first RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

They all have new seasons in the pipeline, and although transmission dates have yet to be announced, fans are expecting all three in 2020.

Another RuPaul-fronted show that is out imminently is Netflix scripted series AJ and the Queen – in fact, it’s dropping on 10 January 2020!

Seriously, how does he fit it all in?

The comedy focuses on traveling drag queen Ruby, as she performs her way across America with an unlikely companion: 11-year-old orphan AJ.

Speaking about his performance in the show to Vogue last year, Ru said: ‘In my career, I’ve been able to show certain angles. I’ve been able to paint on a face and edit what I presented. I thought by doing this acting project, I would be exposing myself to the world: the raw, unfiltered self.

‘But what I found out yesterday was that I was exposing myself to myself. I got to see the parts of me that even I didn’t allow myself to recognize or acknowledge. I had thought, I’m going to be naked to the world. No, I was naked to myself.’

