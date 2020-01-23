RuPaul’s Drag Race US season 12 line-up revealed – and it’s a yaaaaaas from us

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 is just weeks away and the official line-up has been revealed, or should we say, ruvealed.
The upcoming series will see 13 new queens fight it out to be crowned America’s next drag superstar, and we couldn’t be more ready.
Fans got the first look at the contestants in a live video shared on social media, with last year’s winner Yvie Oddly giving us a stellar introduction.
‘Mama Ru needs you to pledge allegiance to the drag,’ she said.
Oh, hun, we’re ready.
Contents
Aiden Zhane
Brita
Crystal Methyd
Dahlia Sin
Gigi Goode
Heidi N Closet
Jan
Jackie Cox
Jaida Essence Hall
Nicky Doll
Rock M Sakura
View this post on Instagram
I'm an old🌮. That means anime freak 🤚👟💥 Lots of old🌮 and weea👻 Every third Thursday at #pastelgore Come by 11.21 for our "Legends Only" night. ————————————————————- Pic 📸@hoversquid Hair 💇♀️@wigsandgrace Nail Gloves 🧤 made by me and 💎@theadamscott12 👀 @anastasiabeverlyhills #norvinapalette ⬜ @sugarpill in tako and @kryolanus superfoundation Glitter 💖@litcosmetics #kawaii #chibiusa #sailormoon #kawaii #pink #drag #instaqueen #instadrag #rockmsakura #kirakira 12m
Sherry Pie
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know about you but @manscaped has never cut me during that special time between razor and queen 🖤🖤🖤🖤 SHOW THEM SOME LOVE!!!! #nyc #comedyqueen #gaynyc #gay #instagay #nycdrag #dragqueen #nycdragqueen #dragperfection #lewk #sherrypie #beauty #spooky #queen #drag #instabeauty #instaglam #spookyseason #undead #instadrag #instahalloween #halloween #zombiequeen #nycqueens #new #newpost #zombie #pride #instagay
Widow Von’Du
View this post on Instagram
Just trying to melt the snow ❄️ in Kansas City with this hot picture 🔥🔥🔥 👗: @gbcouture1 📸 : @davidelaffe . . . . . . . . . #blackgirlmagic #drag #dragqueen #dragstagram #instagram #losangeles #kansascity #thick #marystv #maryskc #gayweho #bookedandblessed #icon #travel #gayboy #gaylife #happynewyear #lookinggood #juicy #fashionista #welovequeens #bosslady #artistsoninstagram #life #work #entertainment #queen #instagay #plussize #wakeupandmakeup
Last year’s series was won Yvie after a series of confrontations, avant-garde looks and backbends galore, with one final statement – performing to Lady Gaga in a mirrored headpiece and a second face – snatching her the crown.
Speaking to Metro.co.uk after taking home the $100,000 cash prize, Yvie said: ‘I’m just excited to explore new ways of making art, I’m doing so many things I never thought I’d do.
‘I just released a music video [Dolla Store], that’s new for me. I’m just excited to try these crazy things, meet all the people whose lives I’ve touched and freak ‘em out.’
‘I’m just excited to explore new ways of making art, I’m doing so many things I never thought I’d do. I just released a music video [Dolla Store], that’s new for me. I’m just excited to try these crazy things, meet all the people whose lives I’ve touched and freak ‘em out.’
We’re ready to pledge allegiance to drag!
RuPaul’s Drag Race returns Friday 28 February on VH1.
Got a showbiz story?
If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.
MORE: RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour reveals fan fights have sparked rifts between queens
MORE: RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Courtney Act mistakes Dick and Dom for Ant and Dec