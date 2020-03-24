‘rupaul’s-drag-race’-fans-gather-virtually-for-highest-rated-episode-in-two-years

For many RuPaul’s Drag Race fans, watching episodes are a very eventized and communal activity. Before social distancing, fans sashayed their way to bars and each other’s houses to watch queens compete, throw shade and death drop their way to snatch the crown of America’s next drag superstar. Drag Race fans aren’t letting being in quarantine get in their way of watching the show with their friends. Last week, they held virtual watch parties to make the episode the highest-rated episode in two years.

The Emmy award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race posted a season-high in ratings with a 0.6 in the demo, making it the highest Live+SD ratings for the franchise since the season 10 finale when Aquaria took the crown. The 12th season of the series hosted by the iconic RuPaul Charles also delivered the #1 cable program with the adults 18-34 demographic in its timeslot.

On top of all that, Friday night’s episode was the #1 most social TV series of the night excluding sports and news. In addition, the Drag Race behind-the-scenes show Untucked earned a season-high rating of 0.46 in the demo.

Fans of the reality competition would easily consider the show Sunday football for the LGBTQ+ community as they documented their watch parties on social media.

