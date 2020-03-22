run-the-jewels-shared-‘the-yankee-and-the-brave’-from-‘rtj4’-on-instagram-tv

This past December marked three years since Run The Jewels released their third album, Run The Jewels 3. The three-year and counting wait for their new album has been the longest the duo has made fans endure between releases. Looking to keep fans updated about their upcoming album, Run The Jewels 4, El-P has been delivering sporadic updates on social media. After announcing a tour with Rage Against The Machine, El-P told fans that their upcoming album was complete, but not ready for release as Killer Mike had decided to make some changes.

The spread of coronavirus would be the next obstacle for the duo as El-P revealed that he hoped Run The Jewels 4 would not be delayed as a result of the virus. Not wanting to wait for much longer with so much in the air in terms of their upcoming album, the duo opted for a more unorthodox release for the first single from Run The Jewels 4.

Sharing “The Yankee And The Brave” with fans, Run The Jewels took to Instagram TV to deliver the first raucous single from their upcoming album. El-P first previewed the song on Saturday in an Instagram post. Revealing his uncertainty for when the album would arrive in its caption, the new song from Run The Jewels should numb the wait for their upcoming album.