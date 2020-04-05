rumour-has-it:-vijay-to-romance-two-leading-ladies-in-thalapathy-65?

|

Vijay-AR Murugadoss Project: Sun Pictures Decides To Cut Down The Budget?

Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema is joining hands with director AR Murugadoss once again for his upcoming outing which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. The project is said to be a sequel to Vijay-Murugadoss duo's 2012-released blockbuster Thuppakki. If the latest reports are to be believed, Vijay will be romancing two leading ladies in Thalapathy 65. Earlier, it was reported that Kajal Aggarwal, who appeared as the leading lady in Thuppakki, is reprising her character Nisha in the sequel. As per the latest reports, the team is planning to rope in another popular actress as the new addition to the lead cast. According to the rumour mills, Pooja Hegde, the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress is in talks to play the new leading lady of Thalapathy 65. Pooja's latest tweet, in which the actress confirmed that she will be doing a Tamil project this year, has fueled the rumours. However, the sources suggest that the actress is yet to sign the dotted line. Thalapathy 65, which marks the fourth collaboration of Vijay and director AR Murugadoss, is bankrolled by the renowned banner Sun Pictures. Reportedly, the production house has decided to cut down the budget of the project, which also includes the remuneration of Murugadoss. If the reports are to be believed, the filmmaker will only charge 50 percent of his usual remuneration, for the project. As per the reports, lead actor Vijay has allowed a 120-days long call sheet for the project, which is expected to start rolling in November 2020. The movie is reportedly slated to be released for Deepavali 2021. The sources also suggest that S Thaman, the popular musician has been roped in to compose the music for Thalapathy 65. The project is expected to have an official announcement, immediately after the all India lockdown comes to an end.